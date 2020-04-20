BROCKWAY — The Jefferson County Commissioners supported National Library Week April 19-25, but the statewide shutdown cut into many library plans. However, the quarantine will not stand in the way of libraries offering services.
Darlene Marshall, head librarian at Brockway’s Mengle Memorial Library, said that libraries are still available for their patrons.
“Thanks to the Jefferson County Commissioners for proclaiming National Library Week!” Marshall said. “Even though buildings are closed, the websites are still open for business 24 hours a day.”
Marshall has taken that declaration a step forward by providing a ray of hope in her community. Sam Sleigh made decorative lighthouse for a fundraiser, and Marshall thought that would be an excellent beacon.
“Alice Zimmerman mentioned to me that people had been putting things in windows for the kids to see,” Marshall said. “Later on, I felt I could quickly put out an Easter book, and I already had the peace lily in the window, and then I felt that the lighthouse was a needed touch. I’d just wanted to encourage everyone in our community and spread hope during this time when fear is quickly spreading. The lighthouse went with my turning on all the lights to dispel the darkness. I was inspired to be prepared for our reopening while we provided a beacon of hope while the world faced challenges.”
Marshall also made sure to note some emergency information for patrons.
“Sometimes, people come to the library to look up various forms and who to contact about an issue,” she said. “We have posted that information on the website.”
Marshall said some key information included the IRS website and phone number of 800-829-1040. She also said the PA Department of Revenue’s number is 1-888-PATAXES. Finally, she said that the census website is linked on the library site.
She also reminded residents that all Jefferson County residents are eligible to participate in the Memorial Library program “Stay In and Read With Your Family.”
“They have to contact the Brockway library after the closure is over and give us a list of the 10 items they have read,” Marshall said. “We will enter them in the drawing for the lighthouse. Kids will also receive a free brand-new book and adults will receive a free book sale item. They just have to write a sentence about why reading is important.”
The Jefferson County Library system has many resources available at its website, ww.jeffcolibraries.org. Marshall said that all a patron needs is a library card and access to the internet to access books, audiobooks, newspapers, magazines, and online resources. Other libraries in the area have similar resources.