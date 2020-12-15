Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CLEARFIELD, CAMBRIA AND BLAIR COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOW MAY MAKE FOR VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS, PARTICULARLY FOR THE WEDNESDAY EVENING COMMUTE AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW WINTER WEATHER SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/WINTER. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&