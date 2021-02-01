DuBOIS — Starting Wednesday, there will be a free food distribution from Life Community Church in the DuBois Mall parking lot, according to Pastor James Goodman.
“There will be a huge semi-truck full of 1,000 boxes of perishable food to distribute for free to those in our community,” said Goodman. “This will continue for four weeks on Wednesdays in February.”
The distribution, which begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until all of the boxes are gone that day, is in the parking lot near the movie theater. A sample of what’s in the box is a gallon of milk, other dairy products, produce, and some meats totaling 30 pounds of food.
The Life Community Church (LCC) was started as a church plant nearly seven years ago, said Goodman.
“God called my wife, Niki, and I to move to DuBois even though we had never heard of the town,” recalled Goodman. “However, when we visited the area we fell in love with the town and God began to give us vision for the community. One thing that God laid our heart was to do a big food distribution in our area.”
Last Monday, Goodman said he received a phone call from a connection he has with Convoy of Hope Rural Compassion explaining there was a time-sensitive opportunity beginning in February. That opportunity was the tractor-trailer full of 1,000, 300-pound boxes of perishable food if Goodman agreed.
“Knowing this was a God thing, I said ‘yes,’” said Goodman. “The heart of Life Community Church is for the people of DuBois to have life and have it through Jesus Christ and to bless our community in practical ways. We have done several smaller outreaches to specific neighborhoods, as well as events at the DuBois Park. But we have always wanted to work together with other local churches, our municipalities, our local first responders and businesses to be a blessing to DuBois. God has opened this door through the free food distribution that will take place on Wednesday. We are excited to see what God will do through this event.”
Goodman said the food is coming from an organization called, “USDA Farmers to Families.”
Goodman and his wife moved to DuBois from Quakertown, which is just outside of the Philadelphia area. He was a youth pastor there for 4 1/2 years. The couple arrived in DuBois on July 4, 2013 and they opened the doors of Life Community Church in March 2014.
From addictions, to poverty, mental illnesses, loneliness and a spiritual hunger, Goodman said they have seen a lot of need in this area.
“As the church, these are the people we want to reach out to and help,” said Goodman. “God’s word says in James 1:27, ‘Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after the orphans and widows in their distress…’ That means we as the church, which is the people who are followers of Jesus, should be taking care of those who need help. As the church we want to be doers of God’s word. Since the pandemic, we have seen an increase in these areas. Not just here, but everywhere. This opportunity is perfect to be a doer of the word of God. God opened an opportunity to be a doer of the word and what I have done is said yes.”
Anyone is welcome to come to the distribution.