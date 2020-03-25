ERIE — National Fuel recognizes that during these unsettling times there may be instances where customers find themselves facing financial difficulties. Customers whose income situation has changed in the last 30 days may be eligible for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), a federally funded programs that provides financial heating assistance to those who qualify. Customers can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 1-866-857-7095, to discuss eligibility.
National Fuel customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call Customer Service at 1-800-365-3234 to discuss other available payment programs and services, including:
- Budget Plan –predictable monthly gas bills and stabilized heating payments for the year
- Deferred Payment Agreement – customers can negotiate a payment plan in the event of a special circumstance LIRA- reduced-rate monthly bills and debt forgiveness
- LIURP – weatherization assistance for customers who meet income and consumption requirements
- CARES – payment arrangements and assistance referrals for customers facing hardships
- Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund – helps customers who are having difficulty paying bills and who meet one of the following criteria: at least 55 years old, a veteran, disabled, have a certified medical condition, or receiving unemployment benefits, meet basic energy needs
As always, if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel’s emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell gas outdoors, call National Fuel’s emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas-related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.