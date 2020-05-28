BROOKVILLE — Lindemuth’s Country Store has expanded into produce, offering vegetables in one half of the “wine porch” the store has.
When Cindy Lindemuth moved her business to Route 36 four years ago, she immediately thought it would be a good spot to sell produce. She remembers when Seigworth’s Farm Market was out the road, and thought it would be nice to have something like that again.
“I’d like to make it bigger, but for right now it’s just a small set up,” Lindemuth said. “We plan on getting more, I just want to see how it’s going to go, and I figured Memorial Day weekend would be the perfect time.”
Before she had her shop on Route 36, she was located out in Hazen. She said this was great because of the flea market, but she thinks her current shop is in a much better location. She was only open on weekends before, and now she is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Having the produce was something she had always thought about, but the decision was spur of the moment when she found out she would be able to open her shop to the public again. She had been doing curbside service throughout the shutdown.
“We’ve sold quite a bit in the last few days. I doubt I’ll have enough corn to get us through the week,” Lindemuth said.
Lindemuth’s is known for her wine slushies, and she had a wine porch built for people to enjoy their wine on. When she was deciding where to put the produce, using half of the wine porch was suggested because of how big it is.
“We built a porch on and it was my wine porch. Well it’s big enough we have a wine porch now, plus half of the fruit and veggie porch,” Lindemuth said.
She said her main focus is the travelers coming in from Route 36. She has a good variety of fruits and vegetables to offer, but is waiting to see how the stand does before she expands into more. She said she is planning to stick with it all season, and will have pumpkins and gourds in the fall.
“I know I could never be Seigworth’s. It’d be awesome to, I mean that place was awesome. It’d be nice to get half of what they had going on,” Lindemuth said.
She is hoping by fall, things will be more normal and shoppers will be back to going to stores like usual.