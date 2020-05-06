BROOKVILLE — A local salon owner is starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus after an extended closure with no obvious end in sight, and unclear standards for possible government business loans.
Katie Fitzgerald is the owner of Katie’s Kuts on Main Street. She has owned this salon for almost four years, and never thought she would need to handle any extended closures. Before opening her own shop, she worked in a Clarion barber shop for 10 years.
“I never thought I’d live through anything like this. I thought the only way I wouldn’t be working was if I really sucked at cutting hair and no one came to see me,” Fitzgerald said.
She said her customers started reaching out soon after she was required to shut down asking when or if she knew she would be open again. Like many others in salon businesses, her customers took notice of her absence quickly.
Fitzgerald said most of her clients are men, and many have either had family try to cut their hair, or resorted to shaving their hair shorter to avoid the issue.
“I’m definitely opening as soon as they let us. I’ll be open bright and early,” she said. “People don’t think of it as a necessity, but when you don’t have it you really notice.”
Fitzgerald like many other business owners, is feeling the stress of having no income from her business. She has also been frustrated by the confusion of small business loans offered by the government.
When the shut down happened, she tried to apply for one, but never got a response back. She didn’t know if there was a problem or she didn’t qualify. She heard the program ran out of money, so didn’t try to reapply. Fitzgerald was under the impression she would be able to open back up on May 8, so hadn’t applied for anything else.
“I don’t have many bills at my barber shop. I have my rent and my utilities. With the small business loans you have to use most of it for your business. Well, most of my bills are for my home,” Fitzgerald said.
This is another reason she has been hesitant to put much effort into the loans. If salons are not allowed to open soon, she might not have much choice. She is also concerned about regulating clients when she is allowed to open back up.
“I don’t even know how to do it when I go back because I’m going to be so busy. I’m going to have a line out the door,” Fitzgerald said.
Before, her barber shop was walk-in only. She said she had many customers because they didn’t like making appointments and could just come in. Fitzgerald is considering appointments when she first opens, only to keep traffic in the shop low and prevent groups from gathering.
She has been staying active outside with friends and family, and enjoying watching her three grandchildren. She looks forward to being open again, and seeing many of her regular customers who she knows will be ready for a haircut.