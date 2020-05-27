DUBOIS – The Community Blood Bank is facing a critical blood shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to Community Relations Specialist Jaclyn Seymour.
The CBB is in urgent need of all blood types. As the exclusive local blood supplier, CBB urges all donors to schedule an appointment to donate at an upcoming blood drive at Treasure Lake Church. All donors will be automatically entered to win a $250 gift card to a home improvement store of their choice, perfect to help finish your quarantine projects, said Seymour.
Upon the introduction of COVID-19 in the United States, blood centers faced the troubling prospect that many mobile blood drives, which account for the vast majority of donations, would be cancelled. To date, more than 355,000 blood donations have been lost in the U.S. as a result of these cancelled opportunities.
For the CBB, about 35 percent of the organizations who hold drives in communities are not operating onsite, or have limited operations. Further, the capacity to draw donors is reduced as appointments and equipment are reduced to adhere to social distancing requirements. Appointments are still available, and it is imperative CBB fills each appointment slot to help return the blood inventory to adequate levels.
“Locally, less than 2 percent of the population donates blood during normal circumstances,” said Seymour. “Given the current pandemic, blood donations are down, however, the need for blood does not stop. You are needed to help local patients in need of that life-saving or life-sustaining unit of blood.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drives:
Tuesday, June 2 | 1-7 p.m. | Treasure Lake Church | 226 Treasure Lake Rd., DuBois, P.A. 15801.
Please call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
The CBB is going above and beyond precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all donors, staff and volunteers. Those precautionary measures include; all donors and staff members are required to wear masks, temperatures of all personnel at the blood collection location are taken prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation measures are taken in between every donor and the chairs and collection beds are spread further apart.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the United States, the Community Blood Bank is working closely with national organizations, including AABB Interorganizational Task Force, Blood Centers of America (BCA), America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the CDC and the FDA to ensure the continued adequacy of the blood supply.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.