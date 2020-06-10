BROOKVILLE — The Community Blood Bank is reporting most blood types are at a less than a one-day supply available to the patients in need in the local hospitals. Approximately 35 percent of the organizations who hold blood drives in the local community are not operating onsite or have limited operations, resulting in the expected loss of nearly 1,000 units of blood for May and June.
“There is always a way to do something positive in challenging times,” said Deanna Renaud, executive director for the CBB. “Blood donors are needed desperately now, and for months to come. Many blood centers are facing the same need for donors so there is no other option but for our community to donate the blood needed here at home.”
The blood supply has been below adequate levels in recent weeks, as elective surgeries have been rescheduled after delays due to COVID-19. However, with schools and many businesses still operating remotely, blood drives continue to be canceled and donor turnout has been low.
The blood bank is asking residents to donate blood as soon as possible, so that patients in the local hospitals who will need blood for surgeries, traumas and chronic illness treatments will get the units they need.
“We keep saying it’s the blood on the shelf that saves lives,” said Renaud. “Right now, there is not much blood on the shelf.”
Upcoming blood drivesPlease consider coverage for the following blood drives:
- Thursday, June 11 | 1-5 p.m. | Penn Highlands Brookville – Bloodmobile | 100 Hospital Drive, Brookville, 15825.
Please call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment.
All blood donors will also be automatically entered to win a $250 gift card to a home improvement store of their choosing, perfect to help you finish off your quarantine projects.
Who can donate blood?Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.
