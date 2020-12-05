DuBOIS — Earlier this year, brothers and business partners, Ryan Horchen and Dustin Horchen, owners of H&H Performance in DuBois, started a new endeavor, Perma-Serv, which can help businesses keep their customers and employees safe during a global pandemic.
Ryan Horchen said one of their customers through H&H, a classic car restoration business, presented an opportunity to them — an antimicrobial surface protectant system — which is especially important this year with COVID-19. The product is a hospital-grade disinfectant that’s EPA-registered and FDA-food contact surface safe certified and kills up to 99.999 percent of the germs, he said.
“The product has been around since the late 1980s, but mainly used in industrial applications,” said Ryan Horchen. “It was offered and made sense and we saw an opportunity to help people and businesses.”
When Perma-Serv applies the product, it’s a two-step process, said Dustin Horchen.
“When we treat a facility we start by fogging all surfaces and touchpoints with our hospital-grade disinfectant,” said Dustin Horchen. “We apply to walls, floors and doors with focus on door handles, light switches, key boards, etc. That product is allowed a 10-minute dwell time to achieve the maximum sanitizing effect.”
“With the area now disinfected, we apply our antimicrobial surface protectant product in the same manner as the disinfectant,” said Dustin Horchen. “Once dry, the antimicrobial product creates a microbiostatic coating to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and bacteria for up to 90 days between reapplication. The antimicrobial coating causes a persistent and continuous mechanical kill, rather than with the constant reapplication of harmful, toxic chemicals.”
“The problem with most disinfectants is that they use harsh chemicals to kill germs, therefore, they need to dissipate quickly to be safe for use. When these types of products dry, it is no longer disinfected once someone touches it,” said Ryan Horchen. “Areas that are cleaned at night need constant reapplication throughout the day to remain effective. This product creates a shield, to continuously protect a surface.”
In the summer, Perma-Serv applied the antimicrobial surface protectant system to Area Transportation Authority of North Central PA’s fleet of transportation vehicles that service a seven-county area.
“The public transportation services provided by the ATA were deemed essential and ordered to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic because many people depend on ATA so they can buy their groceries get their medicine and access their workplace,” said ATA Chief Operating Officer Dessa Chittester said. “As ‘Safety First’ is the authority’s number one priority, maintaining a healthy environment for our riders and drivers remains the upmost concern during these unprecedented times.”
For this reason, ATA has partnered with PermaServ of DuBois to apply the product on all of its passenger vehicle and public areas of its facilities, said Chittester.
“This patented product creates a lasting shield protecting all treated surfaces and air movement systems, such as those used in heating and air conditioning,” said Chittester. “This step in raising the bar in the authority’s cleaning and sanitization regimen should give our riders, employees and the public confidence that the ATA recognizes their health and safety is critical to returning to our way of life. We are all in this together and working together we can all make a difference.”
Ryan Horchen noted that when PermaServ went back to retreat the buses after 90 days, “the buses are testing out at operating room cleanliness levels.”
Additionally, PermaServ also applied the antimicrobial product to the interiors of all vehicles within the fleet of the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) in the Meadville area and the interiors of the vehicles of the Sandy Township Police Department.
PermaServ has also applied the product to several local buildings, including the City of DuBois municipal building, the WPAL DuBois Fitness Center in downtown DuBois, nursing homes and insurance offices.
“With the increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases not only in the city but the entire area, we thought it would be a good idea to have the whole city building including the police station disinfected and this particular disinfectant is especially effective for the coronavirus,” said Suplizio. “It was the right thing to do.”
For more information about PermaServ, call 814-590-7809 or email dhrochen@perma-serv.com.