DuBOIS — When she heard there was a need to provide meals to the senior citizen community during the coronavirus situation. Kim McDonald decided to lend a hand.
Parkside Community Center, located at 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois, has been providing meals through Feeding Seniors, said McDonald, after visiting the center on Friday.
“After talking with (Parkside) Executive Director Kathleen Clement, their staff has seen a rise in the cost of food and, being a nonprofit, they have very little resources and support,” said McDonald, “I felt it was important to try and help our community. My small gift can provide approximately a day and a half of hot homemade meals for our senior community.”
“I am honored to be a State Farm agent in our community and have the opportunity, with help from State Farm Insurance, to provide some much needed help during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McDonald.
Clement said Parkside has been serving more than 100 meals per day Monday through Friday. Volunteers have also been delivering meals to homes or others can pick up a meal at the front door of Parkside Community Center and never need to leave their car.
The meals provided to seniors at no cost or a small donation are complete meals prepared using safety guidelines, said Clement.
The menu for the rest of this week includes:
Tuesday: Scalloped cabbage with hamloaf and fruit.
Wednesday: Hot chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes, vegetable and fruit.
Thursday: Ziti with meatball, tossed salad and fruit.
Friday: Burger bundle (stuffed hamburger), potato, vegetable and dessert.
Anyone who would like to order a meal from Parkside can call Clement at 814-371-4000 or email at duboiscenter120@gmail.com.
To help foster volunteerism, State Farm also has a website where community volunteers or needs can be posted at https://neighborhoodofgood.statefarm.com/.