DuBOIS — DuBois Light & Life Church has organized a prayer vigil to be held tonight in the Penn Highlands DuBois West campus parking lots. The organizers have stated that the purpose of the vigil is to pray for Penn Highlands Healthcare employees and patients, stating, “Penn Highlands is the heart of our community.”
The vigil wlll be held from 6:45-7:45 p.m., over the evening shift change at the West Campus, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
Participants may park in the front or back parking lots of the Central Resource Center (CRC) building, as well as in front of the Medical Arts Building and the MIS building, across from the CRC building.
The public is invited to participate. The organizers from DuBois Light & Life Church, in cooperation with other area churches, have asked participants to make signs or place red hearts on their vehicles. Participants will remain in their vehicles in order to practice social distancing. They will also use their four-way flashers as a sign of unity, and are asked to keep noise at a minimum.
To follow along with the vigil, participants as well as the public may tune in to WRQV radio at 88.1 FM.