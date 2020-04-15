NEW BETHLEHEM and SLIGO – “We’re going on a bear hunt. We’re gonna catch a big one...” These words from a popular children’s book describe the infectious activity that has engaged many local families since the onset of the COVID-19 quarantine.
Inspired by the book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by Michael Rosen, both the New Bethlehem and Redbank Valley, and the Southern Clarion County teddy bear hunts were created as neighborhood initiatives to keep families safely entertained while the country hunkers down in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“I think the bear hunt is a good idea because it gives families something to do that maintains social distancing rules,” said Cathy Walzak, administrator of the Southern Clarion County Bear Hunt Facebook page. “It also helps families socially connect and keep their minds off the situation that we are all living in while they’re out looking for them.”
As part of the hunts, residents and businesses are encouraged to place stuffed bears in the windows of their homes and offices for others in the community to seek out while walking or driving by.
“Teddy bears have long been a symbol of comfort,” New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows said in a flyer announcing the community’s teddy bear hunt of why the plush animals make the perfect object for the hunt. “They remind parents of their childhood and feeling secure and happy.”
Beyond the book, Walzak and Barrows said the teddy bear hunts were inspired by similar efforts in surrounding communities and beyond.
“Our community bear hunt started when some Rimersburg residents heard about a similar hunt in Knox and decided to start one for Southern Clarion County,” Walzak said.
Barrows mentioned Clarion, Brookville and other communities across the nation as inspiration for the New Bethlehem-based hunt.
“I read the national news and noticed numerous communities were joining the effort,” he said.
In the short time that the hunts have run, both Walzak and Barrows reported enthusiastic participation from families in the communities.
According to Walzak, the Southern Clarion County Bear Hunt Facebook page has garnered more than 350 members from the Union School District, as well as the Clarion, Parker and New Bethlehem areas, since the site went live at the end of March.
“Many people have been posting about how many bears they have found or when they put them up,” she said, adding that businesses including Dollar General and Clarion County Community Bank in Rimersburg have also joined the effort. “My kids and I found 24 homes on four streets in Sligo.”
Barrows also reported more than 300 bear hunt-related posts on social media, and said that one family shared that they had counted more than 50 bears on a walk through downtown New Bethlehem.
“It gives our residents, and especially their children, hope,” Barrows said of the bear hunt. “With so many community events and activities having to be canceled or postponed, as well as the less-than-positive news coming from the mass media, our community needs good news now more than ever before.”
When asked how long the hunts would last, both officials said they anticipated the programs running for the duration of the quarantine.
“At the current time, I’d like to see the bear hunt continue at least until the end of April, with the hope and prayer that our nation can get back to normal as soon as possible,” Barrows said, adding that several Redbank Valley community organizations have recently come together to promote a series of other family-friendly and social distancing-appropriate activities in the valley. “I encourage residents to stay tuned to our civic organizations’ websites, social media and The Leader-Vindicator for upcoming announcements and the latest news and events.”