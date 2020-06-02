Local fire companies have seen a marked decrease in calls from April with the new protocols being followed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company had a total of 19 calls in March, with mitigations beginning about halfway through the month. That fell to just five calls in April. Those five calls included two structure fires, two vehicle accidents, and one traffic control incident.
Under the guidelines and mitigation efforts to keep emergency personnel safe and healthy, fire chiefs determine how many members are needed for certain types of calls.
“Some things we had to change, especially for going into people’s homes for non-emergency calls,” said Devin Trentini, the deputy chief of Brockway Fire Department. “We didn’t want to put 10 guys into someone’s house for no reason.”
Big Run Fire Department Chief Scott Bowers said the department ran a total of 441 calls last year, and many of those were medical calls.
“A lot of them (calls) have stopped because of this. Not being called to less severe calls has helped out a lot with patient contact and interaction with people. It’s changed our lives, that’s for sure,” Bowers said.
He explained that when a call comes in for a tree down or possible smoke investigation, he goes to the scene to investigate first.
“Once I take that call, I’ll investigate it instead of sending six or eight guys to the station. If I see more man power is needed, then I’ll go ahead and activate the whole department,” Bowers said.
Eric Sweitzer, a member of the Brookville department, said the situation hurts the departments in terms of training. With a strict limit on the number of people at gatherings, many training sessions were canceled. He said training is important, especially when call volume is down as it has been in recent months.
“When you look at a doctor or a nurse, they’re on the job every day. So, every day is their training,” Sweitzer said. “You have to be prepared for whatever situation, and if you don’t get together for two, three, four weeks you get rusty.”
All of the departments are still practicing the mitigation guidelines, even as the county and surrounding areas move to green.