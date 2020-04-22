NEW BETHLEHEM – Over the past several weeks, the work and dedication of frontline heroes such as medical professionals has been recognized and applauded in many ways.
One New Bethlehem area girl has found a unique way to show her gratitude for everything these real-life heroes do.
Fourteen-year-old Josie Neiswonger has recently taken up crocheting “Frontline Hero Bears” in honor of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who put their lives on the line every day to protect others from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Josie said that she originally learned how to crochet from her mother when she was quite young.
“I would dig out my yarn and hooks and mess around, but I would eventually give up,” she said, noting that she got back to the hobby in earnest a few years ago. “Ever since then, I haven’t been able to put my hook and yarn down.”
The hero bears have only fueled her desire because they allow her to combine her love of crocheting with another one of her life’s ambitions.
“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse,” Josie said. “When my mom showed me the bear pattern, I automatically wanted to give it a try.”
Equipped with scrubs and a surgical mask, the approximately 10-inch tall teddy bears are hand-crocheted and stuffed by Josie from a pattern featured on the Yarn It, Darn it Facebook page.
“I made [my first ones] for myself and a friend who is a nurse,” Josie said, explaining that once she saw the pattern it didn’t take her long to learn how to create a bear. “The first bear took me about a day to make until I figured out what I was doing.”
After her first bear was finished, Josie’s mother, Laura, posted a picture online, and the local community showed immediate interest in placing orders for themselves or for the healthcare heroes in their lives.
“It just took off from there,” Josie said, noting that she is able to crochet approximately two bears per day.
As of last week, she said that she had completed 14 orders and is open to do more.
Bears can be purchased for $15 and come with a choice of blue, yellow, pink or green scrubs. Order can be placed by calling Laura Neiswonger at (814) 229-7656.
When asked what she likes most about her hobby, Josie said that crocheting always gives her an opportunity to create something new.
“I always find a pattern, but you never know how it’s going to turn out,” she said. “The bears just make me smile.”