NEW BETHLEHEM – In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, extra measures must be taken to ensure safety in everyday operations.
To that end, officials from four county and local law enforcement agencies recently detailed newly implemented safety procedures at their facilities.
“This virus has a trickle effect,” New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said, noting that COVID-19 can be spread through person-to-person contact thus requiring special attention to proper cleaning and social distancing. “They’re trying to limit contact with all aspects of law enforcement.”
At his station, the chief said, he has closed the lobby to public access and relies on a permission-by-phone entry system, unless an individual has been arrested.
“After someone is arrested we decontaminate the [station], along with the cruiser,” Malnofsky said, noting that officers also disinfect uniforms, guns and other tools before and after each shift. “It’s just an extra precaution that we do.”
The chief said his department also takes extra precautions when responding to a call.
“When we go on EMS calls, they’re letting us know ahead of time if it’s someone who is showing signs or symptoms [of COVID-19], and we avoid going into the residence,” Malnofsky said.
When it comes to non-EMS calls, the chief said his officers are also conducting more interviews outside the home in an effort to limit close contact with others.
“We have changed how we handle all aspects of our job until we see how this plays out,” he said.
When it comes to arraignments, District Judge Jeffrey Miller said his New Bethlehem office is limiting contact by handling as many cases as possible online. If an online arraignment is not possible, Miller tries to schedule face-to-face hearings as close to the end of the day as possible and on days immediately prior to the county’s full-office fogging.
“That way, my staff can go home, I can do the arraignment and the county comes in and fogs the next morning,” he said. “We’re trying to limit contact as much as possible.”
Common Pleas Court proceedings in Clarion County have also experienced a significant change in daily operations.
As per a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling issued on April 1, “it was deemed necessary to declare a general, statewide judicial emergency.” This allows “Pennsylvania Judiciary to consider — on a district-by-district basis — the appropriate measures to be taken to safeguard the health and safety of court personnel, court users and members of the public.”
In response, Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton issued an administrative order that stipulates the following:
• All court facilities remain closed to the public until at least April 30.
• Only individuals that must appear to participate in proceedings will be permitted to enter court facilities.
• All court documents should be submitted by mail, fax or email, with original documents following via regular mail.
• Essential court proceedings will continue in person, if necessary, or “advanced communication technologies when possible.” Other court proceedings will continue via advanced communication technologies when possible.
At the Clarion County Jail, Warden Jeff Hornberger said his main priority is keeping COVID-19 out of the facility.
“We’re safe inside the jail right now, but our concern is someone bringing it into the jail,” he said. “We’re trying to mitigate that as much as possible.”
According to Hornberger, no one from the general public is being permitted to enter the jail. Attorneys and police officers still have access to the facility, but must have their temperatures taken before they can enter.
“If they have an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees we wouldn’t give them access to come in,” he said, noting that the temperature mandate extends to all jail staff and new inmates.
Although he said the jail could not reject an inmate with a fever, Hornberger pointed out that they would be sent for medial observation before being admitted to the facility.
“We haven’t had to reject anybody yet,” he noted.