BROCKWAY – Despite the shutdown until at least the end of the month, libraries in the area still have services to offer to their communities.
Mengle Memorial Library Head Librarian Darlene Marshall said that the shutdown has been hard on libraries, but libraries have been busy.
“We have been told by Office of Commonwealth Libraries that all Pennsylvania libraries are to stay closed until further notice,” she said. “In the meantime, our staff has focused on compiling resources and posting them on our webpage to provide one place for our patrons to locate resources. These will be updated as we learn of additional resources.”
In addition to the resources on the library website, Marshall said that eBook lending is still available.
“Thankfully, we have PA Liberty, our eBook platform funded by the Mengle Foundation,” she said. “PA Liberty has lots of eBooks for children and a very well-rounded non-fiction collection. We also have many other resources in Power Library.”
Power Library is the state’s library system, offering newspapers, health and wellness articles, research and education resources, and Marshall pointed out that it has small engine and automobile repair manuals. Of course, to access these materials, a library card is needed. Marshall said emailing a local library can get you a card number.
Mengle Library’s website has been updated recently, which allowed the library to add more resources, including Gale Courses, which offers hundreds of professionally-taught courses on a wide variety of topics like professional skills, technology skills, and personal enrichment.
“Even though the building is closed, the library website is still open for business,” Marshall said. “If you have a library card, an electronic device, and an internet connection, you have everything you need to access a large variety of books and audio even while the library is closed. There are books for both kids and adults, so everyone can keep reading.”
Marshall also reminded patrons that no late fees will accrue during the shutdown.
Mengle Memorial Library’s website is at www.menglelibrary.org. Other libraries in the area have similar options and those will be available through their websites.