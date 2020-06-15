CLEARFIELD — Although Central Pennsylvania hasn’t been hit as hard as some areas of the country by the COVID-19 virus, nurses in the area have not escaped the increased pressures and strain of working during the pandemic, according to Nurse Practitioner John Bacher III of The Clearfield Professional Group.
“Everyone is a little stressed about it,” he said.
Bacher said the added strain of constantly wearing a mask and the extra precautions nurses has taken its toll on area and medical and emergency personnel, because the mask causes one to breathe in more carbon dioxide and less oxygen, causing one to become fatigued quicker.
He said most nurses are less concerned about themselves than their patients, because they not only have to be conscious of the COVID-19 virus but the litany of other ailments that could cause similar symptoms.
As for the local population, he said opinions vary with some not being concerned about the COVID-19 virus and some who are very concerned.
Bacher said people should be conscientious and take proper precautionary steps during the pandemic.
“I truly think we need to be cautious with this because it’s so new and unprecedented and there is no vaccines for it yet,” he said.
Until we know more about this strain of coronavirus, Bacher said people should continue with social distancing, wash their hands regularly, sneeze and cough into the inside of their elbow etc.
“If people are courteous and use common sense I think we should be fine.”
But people shouldn’t be so scared of the COVID-19 virus they are too afraid to seek medical care because this could be dangerous.
“If they are afraid to seek treatment, they could have an underlying issue that could be fatal,” Bacher said.
And he said local medical providers have implemented precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Bacher said all the medical professionals in the area from the emergency responders, police departments, fire departments are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously and are doing everything they can to protect the public.
“Nurses, medical providers are all dedicated to their patients and they want the best possible outcome for our patients and we will do what we need to do to try to make that happen the best that we can,” he said.