BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will graduate 265 students at its Commencement exercises on Sunday, April 26.
The university’s traditional in-person Commencement has been moved online since large gatherings are not possible during the coronavirus pandemic. It can be viewed at www.upb.pitt.edu/commencement, on the university’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PittBradford, and YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/uPittBradford.
Local students expected to graduate are:
Johnsonburg: Andrea P. Allegretto, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Brianna N. Cardoni, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Mitchell D. Dececchis, Associate of Science, nursing; Olivia D. Perez-McGill, Associate of Science, nursing; Jenna C. Tomaski, Bachelor of Science, biology, summa cum laude.
Kersey: Joshua A. Zelinski, Bachelor of Science, business management; Tyler T. Zelinski, Bachelor of Science, business management
Osceola Mills: Jessica R. Summerson, Bachelor of Science, biology, summa cum laude
Ridgway: Brock W. Cook, Bachelor of Science, chemistry
St. Marys: Rebecca L. Avery, Bachelor of Science, business management, magna cum laude; David J. Challingsworth, Bachelor of Science, hospitality management; Rebecca Jordan, Bachelor of Science, early level education (preK-4), magna cum laude; Audrey E. South, Bachelor of Science, accounting, magna cum laude; Melinda A. Stebich, Associate of Science, nursing; Stacie A. Werneth, Bachelor of Science, business management, cum laude; Nicole M. Wilson, Associate of Science, nursing
Sligo: Brianna L. Felmlee, Associate of Science, nursing and Claire E. Saylor, Bachelor of Science, chemistry, magna cum laude
Weedville: Larissa J. Ginther, Associate of Science, nursing