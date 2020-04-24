BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has honored 42 students for a variety of academic achievements.
Normally, students receive honors during the university’s annual Honors Convocation, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A full listing of students’ accomplishments can be found at www.upb.pitt.edu/honors-convocation-awardees.
Local students were among those honored.
- Jessica Milliron of Morrisdale, an exercise science major, a Junior Academic Excellence Award
- Claire Saylor of Sigel, a chemistry major, the Physical and Computational Sciences Division Award for Outstanding Achievement and a Student Life Award for Outstanding Leadership, Scholarship, Character and Service to the University
- Jordan Iorfida of St. Marys, a business management major, a Junior Academic Excellence Award
Nicole Wilson of St. Marys, a nursing major, 2020 Associate of Science in Nursing Excellence in Clinical Nursing Award