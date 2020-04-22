SEMINOLE – While most people spend their time in quarantine baking, cleaning closets or doing puzzles, one New Bethlehem area woman gained global fame when her quarantine picture went viral.
After several weeks of isolation, 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of the Armstrong County village of Seminole, and her daughter, Anna Donato, were looking for a way to lighten the mood.
“I told her we were going to do something silly,” Donato said, explaining that they decided to highlight her mother’s long-standing tradition of having one can of her favorite beer a night. “She’s been having a beer every night for probably 40 or 50 years.”
With a sign, a camera and a can of Coors Light, the iconic picture was born.
The picture, which was taken on Thursday, April 9, shows Veronesi standing in a window with a can of Coors and a sign that read “I Need More Beer.”
Donato sent the photo to family members, including daughter Giulia, who forwarded it to Mike Darney at KDKA TV News in Pittsburgh.
“Mike put it on the KDKA website, and it just took off,” Donato said. “By Friday or Saturday, they had five million hits.”
With Veronesi a viral sensation, KDKA visited Seminole on April 10 for an interview and a subsequent segment on the evening news. The story sparked additional interest, and KDKA returned the following Monday for a second interview with a representative from the Molson Coors Brewing Company.
“They brought her 10 cases of beer,” Donato said, noting that the visitors also brought Pittsburgh Penguins and Coors Light T-shirts, drink koozies, hats and more. “She told them they came at the right time because she was down to her last 12 cans.”
And the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.
According to Donato, her mother has been inundated with interviews. Veronesi has been featured on CBS, NBC’s Today Show, CNN, TMZ, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Live with Kelly and Ryan, just to name a few.
“Kelly Ripa even said she was going to send my mother some kind of her favorite beer,” Donato said, adding that she and Veronesi also participated in an interview Wednesday morning with CNN Radio in Kansas City, Mo., which also plans to send beer.
Donato continued that her mother’s fame has not been limited to the United States. She has also appeared in newscasts in the Philippines, Spain, Afghanistan, Iraq and Japan.
“My mother has been on any news station you can think of,” she said. “When I took the picture, I had no idea it would go viral like that.”
Veronesi’s reaction was much the same in that she couldn’t believe that all of the attention was real, Donato said. Initially, she said, her mother thought the gift from Coors was for a beer commercial and that she would have to give it all back. Donato assured her that the beer was hers.
“She’s truly overwhelmed and has appreciated everyone’s comments,” Donato said. “She’s ready to have a block party in Seminole when this [the quarantine] is all over.”
With the beer she already has, and a promised gift card from Coors to keep her in beer for years to come, Veronesi is set for the rest of her life. So every night for the next several years, Veronesi can lift a can and utter the words of her favorite toast, “Over the lips and through the gums, look out stomach here she comes.”