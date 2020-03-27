Local women and groups of volunteers have been taking up new sewing projects in light of the recent coronavirus pandemic — face masks.
Tri County Church Director of Team Development Angel Reiter Smith said there are 41 volunteers working on sewing masks between all church campuses in Mill Hall, Punxsutawney, Clearfield, DuBois, Ridgway, Grampian and online.
Nikki Sommers, a TCC member, said the church recently created a website that allows anyone in the community to submit a request for help. Church volunteers have signed up to receive emails about these requests, including helping people get groceries or making face masks, and are assigned when a need comes in.
“I signed up for every option,” Sommers said. “I wanted to get every email in case I could help. It’s what we are called to do — God calls us to be the church to help others in a time where there is so much uncertainty.”
A request for face masks was submitted by a local nursing home Friday night, Sommers said.
“I thought, that’s something I can do — I can’t buy groceries for everyone, but I can sew,” she said.
Sommers’ mother, Wendy Wilson, is also sewing masks. Together, they have created around 70 cotton masks with Wilson’s leftover craft fabric, some with bright and creative patterns.
Cheryl Oknefski, founder of Peaces of Me Studio in Ridgway, and her sister, local substitute teacher June Johnson, are also sewing masks. Oknefski said she, too, came across a Facebook post about sewing masks, and thought “Let’s do this.”
Oknefski, who has made eight masks and has eight more to make currently, said she and her sister are both giving the masks away to people who work in healthcare and other professions in need.