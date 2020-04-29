In the wake of seeing many empty store shelves during the COVID-19 crisis, residents in the DuBois and surrounding areas have resorted to making their own homemade products.
DuBois native Gionna Pitrone said she was shocked when researching home products with the Environmental Working Group, learning about all of the toxins a baby is born with in their body. She began creating her own products like laundry detergent – using super washing powder, baking soda, hot water and Dr. Bronner’s soap – hand soap, and now, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes.
COVID-19 “skyrocketed” this hobby for Pitrone, she said. Creating safe household products not only became her passion, but an activity she and her mother, Sue, enjoy doing together.
Pitrone also cares for the environment, too, recycling containers and not contributing any unnecessary waste. She encourages people to educate themselves about what is in their household products while they’re stuck at home, recommending scanning apps like “Think Dirty.”
“I’m still learning and researching,” she said. “I’m so fascinated by it.”
Others, like Gabby Keen-Orcutt of Rockton, have found making these products is an enjoyable family activity while in quarantine.
Like Pitrone, Keen-Orcutt said she accelerated the process when items became scarce in stores, creating homemade dog treats, laundry and dishwasher pods, children’s soap, hand sanitizer and vinegar cleaner.
“I had considered making my own laundry soap for years, but never did – the virus was the push to put that in action,” she said.
It was a hands-on craft to do with her children, Keen-Orcutt said, and taught them how to measure, pour and ask questions about the process.
Laurel Correll of Ridgway learned from her mother-in-law, Pam, how to make items like laundry and hand soap and disinfectant wipes, an activity she currently passes on to her children.
“My kids love it,” she said. “It’s a mini-science type of experiment. We use very basic ingredients so we are able to control the chemicals that go into our soap,” she said. “It is also less harsh on our clothes.”