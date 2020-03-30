In light of the coronavirus pandemic, families and couples have had to either reschedule or cancel a life event or birthday celebration planned for the near future, but most are remaining positive about the situation.
DuBois natives Molly Stoltz and Josh Monella, who currently live in Pittsburgh, had planned to be married in her parent’s backyard in Treasure Lake May 9, she said, but they have rescheduled the wedding for July.
“It was like I got to plan my wedding twice,” she said.
On their original wedding date, Stoltz and Monella plan to have a small celebration with sparkling grape juice and a special dinner at home with her two sons, Elliot and Isaac Stoltz.
“It all worked out for us — we have the rest of our lives, what’s a couple months for the health of all of our guests?” Stoltz said.
Kayla and Justin Cameron have been together for almost 10 years, having married in June 2018. They are expecting their first baby, and had planned a gender reveal party for April 11. Justin owns and operates The Burrow, a bar and grill in Punxsutawney.
Cameron, who is 18 weeks pregnant, said she senses they won’t be able to host the party, and she and her husband have discussed what they can do instead.
“We planned on having our families and close friends come to my husband’s bar, and he was going to hit a golf ball outside that either had a pink or blue color bomb in it,” she said. “Since we can’t all be together, I think we are just going to make a Facebook group, and do a live video of it.”
Judy Smith said she and her husband, Steve, had to cancel their 50th anniversary party at St. Catherine’s Church April 23.
“We were inviting around 100 people,” she said.
They were also hoping to visit a bed-and-breakfast in Mercersburg for their actual anniversary April 10, but she expects that to be canceled as well.
Parents with children who were born in March have had to make other arrangements in light of safety concerns. Kasey Gibson of DuBois said she had to cancel her son, Rhys’, fifth birthday party March 28, which included taking him to Discovery Space in State College. Instead, she plans to bake him a cake and video chat with family members who will sing “Happy Birthday.”
Gibson has also chosen to remain positive, saying having to cancel the party alleviated both planning and financial stress, since she is not currently working.
“It gave us more time as a family to celebrate his fifth year,” she said. “When I asked him if it was okay we were just going to be hanging out at the house with just us, he said, ‘It’s okay, Mommy. I love you.’
“As long as we spend time together as a family, I think that’s all he cares about,” she said.
Other locals said although they had to cancel their children’s birthday parties at places like Luigi’s Ristorante, the Comfort Suites indoor pool and a roller-skating rink, they have either rescheduled the party for later in the year, or will be celebrating at home as a family with cake and presents.