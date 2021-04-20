DuBOIS — The DuBois Relay For Life is planning many fundraisers throughout 2021, according to Event Lead Eva McKee.
They include:
- Online Auction to be held May 17 starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until May 22. More information is available at the Relay For Life DuBois Online Auction on Facebook. For questions, contact Jamie Donaldson via messenger on Facebook.
- Luigi’s Take-Out dinner to be held June 3 at Luigi’s Villa from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Contact either Connie at 814-591-0331 or Nora at 814-371-2656 or Eva at 814-577-5924 or any other team member. Tickets are $10 each and the meal choice is homemade spaghetti and meatball or chicken romano. There will be a basket raffle and 50/50 the day of event. This event is advance ticket sale only.
- Shannon’s Catering Drive-Thru dinner on July 14 at the Brady Township Community Center from 4:30-6 p.m. Tickets will be $8 each with a meal choice of stuffed chicken breast or lasagna. Tickets will go on sale starting June 4 and will be on sale until July 1. Tickets can purchased by calling Eva at 814-577-5924 or Jessie at 814-541-1209 or any other Relay for Life for team member or stop in at Hockman Candy after June 4. This event is advance ticket sale only.
- Relay for Life of DuBois to be held July 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the DuBois City Park. This year, the Relay will look a little different, said McKee. Relay teams will be set up along with vendors/crafters. Free entertainment will be on the stage, food, luminary service, survivor service. Unfortunately, said McKee, they will not be having a survivor dinner this year. This event is open to the public so bring a lawn chair and plan to join in for the day and support the American Cancer Society. For more information contact McKee at 814-577-5924. If you would like to be a vendor at the event, contact Catherine at 814-541-0081.
- Tenth Annual Car Cruz-in’ is set for Sept. 25 in the DuBois City Park from 3-6 p.m. with registration at 2 p.m. This is a non-judged show. The public is encouraged to attend this event to vote with monetary donations for their favorite set of wheels. Organizers are hoping to have the DUI simulator back this year thanks to Kim McDonald from State Farm. They were unable to have it last year due to COVID-19. Follow them at Car Cruz-In, Relay for Life of DuBois on Facebook or for more details call Eva or Bud at 814-236-2327.
- Santa Dinner is being planned for Dec. 5 at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg.
- Santa letters will be done this year as they skipped last year.
- Relay for Life T-shirts are going to be on sale in the very near future.
“As you can see we are very busy this year and we look forward to seeing you all at the Relay,” said McKee. “We want to thank the community for their support even in these rough times. The communities that we hold these events are awesome for all the support that they give us. We could not raise money for much needed cancer research and programs without all your support.”
Residents can check the Facebook page Relay for Life of DuBois as other events are in the works that are not finalized yet, said McKee.