PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman, Bobbie States, is gathering donations she says she will use to give a small gift to each senior to show them the community is supporting them through the pandemic shutdown.
States said her idea came after she learned a friend in New York was participating in an adopt a senior program through the high school.
She said she is hoping to be able to give each senior something like a $5 gift card to a restaurant or store. There are at least 135 seniors, States said.
“Even if we just do Sheetz cards or McDonalds cards, just something to send them and say, ‘We’re here,’” States said.
She sees the difficulty of the pandemic, coupled with the shutdown of schools as frustrating for the students.
Donations can be sent to States at P.O. Box 138, Punxsutawney, 15767, or by reaching out to her on Facebook.
“What really hit me was my son Josh, who has autism. Of course we know he’s not going to see his friends after graduation, but this was so abrupt,” she said.
He has been having a hard time adjusting to the sudden changes, and States believes that is also the case for many other seniors. She said they are likely all experiencing discouraging thoughts.
“I know it’s hard times financially, but $5 is about how much you would pay for a coffee at Sheetz so if everyone would just donate a gift card we could get those out to the seniors,” States said.