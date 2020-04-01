NEW BETHLEHEM – Most people are familiar with the Biblical edict to “Love Thy Neighbor.” And, amid times of world turmoil, those three simple words are, perhaps, more important than ever.
The Redbank Valley Church Association has begun a new project during the coronavirus shutdown time — Love Your Neighbor.
New Bethlehem Borough Mayor Gordon Barrows said that it was recently brought to the borough’s attention that some local residents are either too afraid, or just unable, to come out of their houses to buy the food they need, or pick up their medications.
“We needed to do something about it,” Barrows said, noting that he approached the church association to see what could be done.
The new group is being led by Tonya Hockenberry, pastor of the Hawthorn Church of The Nazarene, and includes Dave Green, Leatherwood Church Pastor Doug Henry, Debbie Silvis and Cornerstone Church of God Pastor David Nagele.
Hockenberry said she believes that showing kindness to fellow community members allows the local churches to continue ministering to their congregations and fulfills Jesus’s command in Luke 10:27: “He [Jesus] answered, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind’; and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’”
The church association invites everyone who is in a high-risk group for COVID-19 to participate. The CDC defines high risk groups to include:
• Seniors age 65 and older.
• Immunocompromised individuals.
• Pregnant women.
• Those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.
Barrows noted that the new group would not be handing out money; instead, it will be offering help in picking up groceries and other items. The groceries and medications themselves are at the expense of the individual.
Those interested in receiving help can contact their church; or, if they are not a member of a local church, they can participate by visiting www.rvchurchassociation.org/love-your-neighbor/.
Barrows said the group now needs additional volunteers to help organize and deliver the needed services.
“This is a community-wide prayer chain,” Barrows said. “This is for anybody and everybody.”
The Redbank Valley Church Association does not recommend those who are or share a household with someone in a high-risk group or anyone undergoing travel related quarantine to serve as a delivery volunteer at this time. However, there are other things that can be done remotely for those that wish to volunteer while practicing social distancing or under quarantine. All volunteers and participants will be required to sign a liability waiver.
Interested volunteers should contact Pastor Tonya Hockenberry at (814) 365-5424 or email loveyourneighbor@rvchurchassociation.org.
Barrows said this project not only brings the borough and churches together, but is also working with the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program, as well as local businesses.
“It’s really bringing everyone together and helping out people in need,” he said.