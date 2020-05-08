ST MARYS — Brian Dickey, a maintenance man at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys, recently began using his 3D printer to make masks and protective shields for staff members working during COVID-19.
The printer was a Christmas gift from his son, Dickey says, who is studying engineering. He had been experimenting with the machine making other things, then the mask mandate was instituted in Pennsylvania.
It started with Dickey printing straps to help the employees keep the masks on their faces, since the ties were pulling on their ears, he said.
“Then there was a shortage of masks, so they asked if I could possibly print some,” he said.
Dickey said he printed around 25 respirator-type masks, then staff began requesting shields. He has now printed nearly 50.
Staff at the nursing home are required to wear both a mask and a face shield, Dickey said, so he prints the visor-type piece that goes over the person’s head. The shield is an overhead projector sheet, and a three-hole punch is used to mount the visor. Employees still wear a cloth or medical mask under the face shield.
It takes about seven to eight hours to print two masks at a time, Dickey says, and he makes about six per day.
“It makes me feel good that staff like them, even better than the ones they bought,” he said.