PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Regional Make-a-Wish office recently finished up the 11-day Light Up a Child’s Life campaign with a total $160,000 raised across the Tri-County area.
Regional Manager Lacy Bair said the campaign is a radio campaign based in St. Marys, DuBois and Punxsutawney each year to raise funds around the holiday season to help grant wishes.
This 11-day campaign began in St. Marys on Dec. 8 to 11, then moved to DuBois from Dec. 11-14, and ended in Punxsutawney Dec. 14-18. The campaign is hosted on River 98.9 in St. Marys, Sunny 106 in DuBois, and 104.1 WPXZ in Punxsutawney.
Typically some of the wish children and their families come to the radio stations for the campaign to share their story and what their wishes are. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the children were allowed at the event. Instead, Make-a-Wish did phone calls with them or read email from them over the radio.
“We were very cautious with the donors. This year we spaced everybody out just because of restrictions,” Bair said. “Punxsy ended up a little different because the new restrictions had just been released that week.”
The campaign typically ends with an auction, but with the new restrictions this had to be moved outdoors. Bair said some people rather be there to bid in person instead of over the phone, so moving it outside allowed people to participate.
This also took place just after the big snow storm that left Punxsutawney under about 15 inches of snow.
“We could not be more thrilled with what we had raised,” Bair said. “We were down about $50,000 this year, so we were very pleased, especially in the middle of DuBois the governor put out the new restrictions. We were down, but not as much as others.”
Of the $160,000 raised, Bair said DuBois and Punxsutawney each raised about $75,000 and St. Marys raised about $9,000. This was also Bair’s first year as manager for the campaign, so she was even more thrilled to have such a good community response despite the many obstacles this year presented.
“I just have to say thanks to Punxsy and DuBois and St Marys, but to the business, the schools, the clubs, the individuals, they are absolutely amazing, every single year, and this year without fail with everything, they were there for these kids,” Bair said.
“And the auctions especially, there was no hesitation from these businesses to offer us a gift card or basket to offer at the end of each week. And they’re all struggling so to see the support we have from the small business is amazing, because really without the donations we would not be able to grant these wishes,” she said.
Bair said Make-a-Wish is still not granting travel wishes at this time, as they would be unsafe for the children. If a child does choose a travel wish, they must wait until it’s safe again. She said it’s been nice to see some of the children take a minute to really think instead of immediately choosing something like a trip to Disney.
So far, she said the office has granted wishes for puppies, a lot of gaming rooms, shopping sprees, and bedroom makeovers. Bair recalled one wish the office recently filled for a girl to have a shopping spree. She said the girl bought things for her friends and family, and later had a pizza party with her school, turning her wish into giving back to others.
“I went in knowing there was a very good chance we would be down significantly, but another thing we always say is that pennies turn into dollars, and dollars turn into wishes, so every penny matters,” Bair said.