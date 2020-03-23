PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney regional office of the Make-A-Wish Foundation has suspended travel wishes for the foreseeable future, and is exploring ways to make up fundraising that will be lost with the closing of local schools.
The Punxsutawney regional office is one of many offices part of the greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter of Make-A-Wish. An average 77 percent of wishes involve air travel, and the chapter has suspended 61 of the current 400 pending wishes across the territory. Of those, six come from the Punxsutawney office according to Lacy Bair, Punxsutawney regional manager.
The Punxsutawney office covers 11 counties of Cameron, Clinton, Potter, Elk, Jefferson, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Blair, Centre, McKean, and Indiana.
Not only have wishes been postponed, but several upcoming fundraising events have been impacted by the recent school and business closures. The Kids for Wish program is the main focus during the school year for fundraising. The Sunny 106 Kids Fair has also been postponed.
“We’re very fortunate in our area overall, but it is absolutely going to have an effect,” Lacy Bair said. “We are hoping schools reopen, but we’ll have to look toward fall if they do close for the rest of the year.”
The office staff has been working from home, continuing work as normal, but working remotely. Bair said if anyone wishes to contribute, the organization is still accepting donations through its website.
Wishes centered around gifts still can be granted, and, in fact, a wish for a puppy was just fulfilled.
“It really isn’t difficult to reschedule, everything is changing daily. Everybody has been very good about that. As soon as we get the green light we are planning to reschedule everyone,” Bair said.
Bair said the company made the decision to stop travel wishes before parents expressed concerns.
“We’re trying to stay positive hoping that this passes and that we can keep everything going,” Bair said.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Punxsutawney office can do so at https://greaterpawv.wish.org/