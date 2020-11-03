FALLS CREEK — The DuBois Regional Airport has been seeing a “steady increase” in passengers, but community support is still essential, according to Manager Bob Shaffer.
The airport had a total of 212 passengers in September, said Shaffer at the October meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority.
Year-to-date, the total number of passengers is at 1,794 compared to 4,072 in 2019.
“As you can see, we’re down year-to-date, but when you look at where we were back in April and May versus where we are today, we’re seeing a steady increase in passengers,” said Shaffer. “We certainly look forward to that returning.”
Shaffer said the major airlines are not going everywhere that they were going prior to COVID and some flights have been reduced.
“And I think there’s still some reservation on the general public’s part about traveling,” said Shaffer. “I think we’re seeing probably more leisure travel than we are business travel. I think businesses come up with other alternatives, and so we continue to see that.
“But it’s important for us to know and understand it and relay it to the community, that we need to have support,” said Shaffer. “We need to keep the airlines flying and we need to keep passengers here in order to keep the essential air service and keep an airline, particularly with the multiple flights that we enjoyed. To go four times a day to Pittsburgh and twice a day to Baltimore is a big deal for a small community like us. And in order to keep that service we need to support that service the best we can. I know we’re in a unique time, but it’s important that we make the best use that we can out of the commuter service that we have, because if we were ever to lose it, to get it back, it probably wouldn’t happen.”
Shaffer said flight instructors continue to fly.
“We have a club plane where there are multiple owners that continue to fly on a regular basis,” said Shaffer. “And we actually had a phone call recently from a local pilot that’s looking to perhaps maybe buy an aircraft, and base it here, which would be a real positive thing, to get a new aircraft. Not new literally, but a new aircraft to us on the field. And any additional fuel sales is a very positive thing. And he thought perhaps something was going to happen in the month of November for him. He was just checking on availability of hangar space, which we in fact have, very readily.”
Chairman Jay Chamberlin suggested it’s time for the authority’s committees to start thinking about getting reactivated.
“The finance committee continues to meet on a regular basis,” said Chamberlin. “Marketing and general aviation have been a little bit slow because of the COVID deal, but in light of hopefully having a vaccine coming here within, hopefully near future, then we need to start looking at ways that we can start marketing the airport and get general aviation back. So I think those committees need to regroup and start thinking about what we can do to continue to promote the airport.”