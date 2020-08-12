The GIANT Company donated $1,344 to the DuBois Area School District to support their efforts to reduce hunger and to nourish students over the summer months. The district, in turn, used the money to purchase food from Martin’s of DuBois. Shown, from left, are Martin’s store Manager Joe Kelly, DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton and George Kramer from the DASD, who delivered the produce safely to the meal distribution sites.