DuBOIS — Community support for the DuBois Area School District continues to grow.
Superintendent Wendy Benton said the GIANT Company, which operates the Martin’s store in DuBois, donated $1,344 to the district to support their efforts to reduce hunger and to nourish students over the summer months.
The GIANT Company’s purpose is “Connecting Families for a Better Future.”
“Although the district was permitted to use the donation for any food service related purchases, we indisputably decided that we wanted to return the support by purchasing all items from Martin’s Foods,” said Benton. “We surveyed our food service department to determine which food items were in greatest need and what would be most appreciated and enjoyed by our students. The consensus of the team was to purchase 300 pounds of apples, 300 pounds of oranges and 600 pounds of baby carrots.”
Joe Kelly, store manager of Martin’s Foods, was most gracious coordinating arrangements for pick up after he made special arrangements to order the produce for the students, said Benton.
George Kramer of the DuBois Area School District was equally supportive of this project and ensured that the produce was delivered safely to the meal distribution sites, said Benton.
“Once again, I am astounded by the continuous support from our community for our students,” said Benton. “The support of our community and the relationships within make it all possible. Even in challenging times, we will remain committed to providing for the needs of our students through the support of our community; one act of kindness at a time.”