DuBOIS — The staff of Martin’s in DuBois, led by Manager Joe Kelly, donated more than $12,000 worth of hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to some of the organizations in the community who have been affected most by the pandemic, including the DuBois Area School District, DuBois Central Catholic, Pentz Run Family Services in DuBois, the day care center at Treasure Lake Church and St. Francis School in Clearfield.
“Martin’s of DuBois is committed to building ties in the community with partners that align with our core values,” said Assistant Store Manager Jon McLaughlin. He noted that Martin’s and its parent company, The Giant Co.’s core values revolve around creating healthier communities.
“With the unforeseen impact of COVID-19, it has put a huge dent in the supply chain of some of the most important supplies and necessities needed to keep our kids safe in these facilities,” said McLaughlin. “Supplies such as hand sanitizer, foaming hand soap, and sterile pads have become very hard to acquire.”
DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton said the district received 1,627 bottles of antibacterial hand soap and hand sanitizer, 740 boxes of sterile alcohol prep pads and 69 safety kits which included hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and protective face masks and gloves.
“Although we have been fortunate to be the recipients of several state and federal grants to help cover the additional costs of personal protective equipment and products, every dollar we can save through donations, is a dollar that can be prioritized to educate our students,” said Benton. “This summer we plan to facilitate summer school programs for students in grades K-12 to close achievement gaps and to prevent learning loss over the summer months. We are planning to have more students in our buildings this summer than in the past and we are planning for COVID mitigation accordingly. The donation from Mr. Kelly and everyone at Martins have always been incredibly supportive of our school district and school community. It’s people like Mr. Kelly that make our community a wonderful place to live. On behalf of the DuBois Area School District, we extend our most sincere appreciation for this incredibly thoughtful donation.”