“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ — Fred Rogers
DuBOIS — This weekend Matt Reed and First Class Children’s Foundation responded to the national pandemic brought on by the coronavirus by doing what his organization does best — helping local children.
Reed, through his foundation, initiated a campaign via Facebook last week with the idea of giving away free books and educational supplies to area children interested in using their time in isolation to read.
First Class is a 10-year-old organization which holds unique events in the DuBois area to fund the purchase of school supplies for local children. The program is centered around inspiring creativity, literacy and imagination, said Reed.
“The response was amazing,” said Reed. “I didn’t know if anyone was going to be interested but a lot of people were. We had so many messages that we could hardly keep up.”
On Friday night, the books were packaged in padded envelopes and left on the porch or in the mailbox at the children’s houses, said Reed, noting this would help avoid all face-to-face contact, but also get the books into the hands of the children in the greater DuBois area. Requests came from DuBois, Treasure Lake, Reynoldsville, Falls Creek, Sykesville and Brockway.
“My fiancée, Kimmie, and I took tons of precautions around our home to make sure we are living in a clean and sanitized environment,” said Reed. “We have been really ‘deep cleaning’ everything we own.”
In total, they gave away 115 of Scholastics’ newest and best children’s books, he said, in addition to eight Imagination Boxes to families going through an especially difficult time during the pandemic, bringing the program total to 181 boxes donated. Imagination Boxes contain school and art supplies, as well as Scholastic books, customized for each child.
On Saturday, Reed and his fiancé, in addition to Drew Curley and Vicki Miller, made 34 deliveries to local households and shipped seven packages full of books to children who were just a little too far away.
“Hopefully, this inspires literacy, reading, imagination and creativity and all kinds of fun stuff for kids to do in this tough time,” said Reed. “We urge our supporters to continue to look for the helpers during this tough time. Stay positive. We’re going to get through this together.”