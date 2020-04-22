ST MARYS — Based on population, only one county in the state has suffered less than Elk County in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkwoski told St. Marys City Council members Monday evening.
Radkowski said he and City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson, who declared an emergency in the city last month, have been participating in calls twice a week with Penn Highlands Elk officials, Elk County Commissioners, first responders, business and service leaders, St. Marys Area School Board members and others.
The calls, Radkowski said, are going well and helping to keep everyone informed on COVID-19 and issues associated with it.
Penn Highlands Elk President Brad Chapman said Elk County has had 120 COVID-19 tests, with 118 negative cases and two positive results, Radkowski said. According to state statistics, Warren County is the least-hit county, and Jefferson County, the third.
“It’s important that we put on a good face, and people see that we are moving forward and trying to do things smartly, data-driven and are ready to help our folks out as they need it,” Radkowski said to the council, adding that Elk County elected officials have been working to help residents and businesses answer questions related to COVID-19.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of Senate Bill 613, which would have created guidelines for certain businesses to reopen during the pandemic, is frustrating for not only businesses, but local officials, Radkowski said. People in the Elk County area seem to be following the rules and being responsible.
“Our economic effect is still as devastating as it is in other areas,” he said. “We are using data to drive our argument and our decisions. We have fantastic leaders here in Elk County and in our municipalities, trying to do what’s right for the residents.”
In his ending speech to Council, Radkowski also recognized Amphenol Advanced Sensors of St. Marys for donating personal protective equipment (PPE) masks to organizations and businesses.
“We have generous folks out there looking to help the community,” he said. “We’re trying to get equipment to the people who need it most along the way.”