ST. MARYS — Due to the global spread of coronavirus, St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski declared a disaster emergency in the City of St. Marys Friday.
According to the proclamation, also signed by City Manager Tim Pearson, Radkowski finds that the potential spread of coronavirus within the City presents a “clear and present danger to the health and welfare of the citizens of St. Marys.”
In a news release issued March 17, Radkowski asked people not to travel outside the area and to practice social distancing.
“Try to run as few errands as you can, and push anything non-essential to another day,” he said. “I know it will be tempting to treat this time as an unplanned vacation. It will be crucial to the safety of our community to fight the urge and remain in place. It can make us feel out of control in our own lives, but we can control our actions and support one another.”
Radkowski also referenced Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive for non-essential businesses to close, asking people to support St. Marys and its businesses in days to come.
He mentioned tough times St. Marys has been through before, including the Spanish Flu.
“Provide help to your elderly neighbor who can’t go outside,” he said. “Practice social distancing as recommended by our medical professionals. City Council and staff will continue to get guidance from Gov. Wolf and his team, as well as any federal help needed from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“The best medicine we can take right now is to just slow down and care for our families.”