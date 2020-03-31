BROOKVILLE — Jay Cline says truckers, due to the coronavirus pandemic, are finally beginning to get the credit they deserve for keeping the nation functioning.
“These trucks truly do run our economy,” Woodrow said. “We're really glad to see that the truck drivers are getting the recognition and the praise that they're finally starting to get.”
“It's a long time overdue in my opinion,” Cline added. “There's a lot of people who don't realize how much actually comes on one of these trucks. They think that they're a nuisance, or they take up the road, or they're polluting the earth. They don't realize everything that comes on trucks.”
Cline, who has grown up around trucks his whole life, said that, because of the nature of the job, trucks often become like a second home for a truck driver. Some trucks become disorganized and messy over the time the drivers spend in them traveling across the country, so he was already sure maintain a sanitary environment while working before the pandemic began.
“Even before the coronavirus, when I would get into a truck, or if I would drive somebody's truck, when I come out the first thing I do is wash my hands,” Cline said. “I'm really not doing anything different.”
He did say he has noticed more and more truckers wearing gloves and masks, and some with disinfectant sprays in their trucks. The mechanics have also been taking the precaution of wiping down and disinfecting the trucks before beginning work on them.
“I don't think anybody's really freaking out about it,” Cline said. “I think we've done a pretty good job of taking it in stride.”
Cline is originally from Denver, where he grew up in a family of truck drivers. He has been a truck mechanic for 12 years, and moved to Reynoldsville in September. His dad is a truck driver, and is on the road anywhere between four and six weeks at a time.
Legacy manager Brent Woodrow also explained that many of the restrictions have been lifted on truckers to allow them to deliver products faster. Both Woodrow and Cline agreed this is to prevent another empty shelf situation at stores like that of a couple of weeks ago.