DuBOIS — COVID-19 testing is now available at MedExpress Urgent Care locations in Clearfield County, a spokesman said.
MedExpress testing locations are completing COVID-19 testing from individuals’ cars, if needed, to limit exposure. Testing is only available to those who meet CDC-based screening criteria.
“As one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers with locations across the country, MedExpress was uniquely positioned to serve our patients and communities by increasing access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Alex Strachan, chief medical officer for MedExpress. “We’ve also added the option for patients to visit a licensed health care professional virtually from the comfort of their own home.”
Anyone seeking COVID-19 testing should visit www.medexpress.com/covid19 to review the CDC-based screening criteria prior to visiting. Those who believe the screening criteria apply to them are asked to call the local MedExpress center, and team members will help you determine next steps. MedExpress Urgent Care in DuBois is located at 655 E. DuBois Ave. The phone number is 814-371-6164.