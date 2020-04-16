CORSICA — Mike Bovaird has a passion for making donations and helping others any way he can, including handling donations from Leadbetter Auto Body and Towing.
Bovaird has worked for Leadbetter’s for many years, and retired from the business in October, but still works part-time. He has done paint and body work for about 43 years, and still does some of that work now, but would rather be going out to help salvage.
“That’s what I like doing, I like giving stuff away,” Bovaird said.
Bovaird found a package of face masks in his basement from a past truck accident, before masks were a necessary item. He was told he had found what could be a lot of money in his basement with the masks, but instead began giving them to workers who he knew needed them.
“I didn’t know there was such a demand for them and they were so short in supply. When I ran into them I didn’t think I found a gold mine, I just figured I’d take them to work,” Bovaird said.
A truck hauling medicine to New York City recently blew a tire and Bovaird was called out to help the other workers get the medicine transferred into another truck to get it back on the road quickly.
Bovaird even recalls having broken the springs on his truck hauling bottled water from an accident, he said.
He reaches out to a variety of people and organizations when he has products to give away. He also donates to members of the Amish community who live near him.
“I enjoy giving stuff away more than getting money for it,” Bovaird said. “That’s why I stay out there helping Dave (Leadbetter).”
He tries to save and donate as much as he can from accident sites, but perishable items often end up going to dump sites. He feels badly about anything that has to go to waste, but says he does what he can with products he can save.