BROOKVILLE — Mike’s Supermarket made a bulk purchase of FDA approved hand sanitizer, and held a bring-your-own-bottle sale in the parking lot last weekend, donating the proceeds to the local food bank.
John Guth set up with his pick up truck and table at the back of the parking lot to sell the sanitizer. He said the toughest part of getting it was finding bottles for it, so he decided to see how a BYOB sale would go.
“We wanted to get one that was FDA approved. There’s a lot of them that say they use the World Health Organization’s recipe, or they’re made in an FDA approved facility, but then the actual product isn’t FDA approved,” Guth said.
The sanitizer he secured came from Texas, took seven days to fill his order, and six days to transport to Brookville. He said he’s still hoping to find some already bottled, but until the demand for bottles goes down, they were back ordered until June or July.
“We wanted to do something for the food bank here in town, and thought this is the easy way and we save the earth because we aren’t wasting all those bottles,” Guth said.
He said they were splitting the sales 80/20 with the food bank until they broke even on the purchase and trucking, then would donate everything else to the food bank.
Guth wasn’t sure how he was going to distribute the santizer for BYOB, and had to go the hardware store and make his own spout on the jug for it. On Sunday, he had gotten some spray bottles and filled to sell as well as offering BYOB.