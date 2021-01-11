DuBOIS — While the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out is underway, Penn Highlands Healthcare officials urge the community to actively stay safe to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Popular news stories have demonstrated that a new variant of COVID-19 has emerged,” Dr. Shaun Sheehan, PHH medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, said at last week’s media teleconference. “This was not unexpected. This is very common for viruses to create mutations.”
However, Sheehan said this particular mutation or variant is proving to be more transmissible than the current form of COVID-19.
“Because of that, while we all feel anxious to move out of this pandemic and move forward, we still have to remain cautious and follow the rules of social distancing, not engaging in large gatherings, avoiding public places as much as possible, frequent hand washing and certainly wearing masks,” said Sheehan.
During this time, Sheehan also said it’s important for individuals not to forget about their own health.
“Because, we are in a pandemic there are lots of messages about staying home and staying safe but healthcare is an important need that everybody needs to maintain,” said Sheehan. “It’s something that doesn’t go away and can build up and create problems if it’s not attended to. I think that it’s important that you attend your health and well being in a routine manner and that you continue your annual exam schedules, that you continue preventative care such as mammograms, Pap smears, colonoscopies, and even skin checks.”
If people take care of themselves now, Sheehan said it can help prevent COVID-19 from affecting them in different ways over the next couple of years.
“It is important that routine care continue during this pandemic,” he said.