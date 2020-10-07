CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners released the latest list of small businesses that would be receiving grant funds under the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act at its meeting Tuesday.
The county received $7.1 million in CARES funds and is using a portion of those funds to provide grants to small businesses that were hurt by the pandemic.
The latest list of businesses are businesses that received other forms of coronavirus aid such as the Paycheck Protection Program, according to Commissioner Tony Scotto. Businesses that didn’t receive any aid were considered first and the commissioners released a list of those businesses and non-profits that are receiving grants last month.
To qualify for funding, a business or nonprofit had to show that its profits had declined during the period of March 1 through July 31 when compared with the same period in 2019, according to a previous article in The Progress, partner publication of The Courier Express.
Scotto said unfortunately, due to the rules of the CARES program, the commissioners couldn’t help all of the businesses that applied for funding.
Commissioner Dave Glass said more than 100 businesses applied in this category of funding and 56 were approved for a total of $1,008,527. He said this list includes a lot of restaurants, bars, hair salons, etc. that were hit hard by the pandemic.
And despite having already received relief, many of the businesses received the maximum allowable for the size of their business, Glass said.
“These businesses by and large were really hurting,” Glass said. “It was good we were able to help a large portion of them.”
Glass said there are a few more businesses that could get funding once more information is received.
The businesses that received funding:
- 2e Business Solutions, LLC $10,000
- A Style for you LLC $19,671
- Ames Taxidermy $4,361
- Avondale Hotel $15,000
- Barbi’s Childcare Center LLC $18,630
- Beechwoods Equipment Co. $35,000
- Best Buds Flowers and Gifts $2,420
- Bowser Lumber Co., Inc. $35,000
- Brightstone Realty Group, LLC $20,000
- Butch’s 101 Pitstop, LLC $15,000
- Catamount Consulting $10,705
- Champions Choice Sports LLC $19,741
- Clearfield Hair House $9,923
- Commercial Job Printing, Inc. dba ACTION GRAPHICS $35000
- Consumers Technology, Inc. $20,000
- Cristinis Auto Sales $23,583
- Custom Castings Northeast Inc. $34,403
- Dish Doctor LLC $21,649
- Dr. Jodi L. Grimminger $20,000
- Evergreen Kennels and Grooming, LLC $9,150
- Express Cafe and Convenience $17732
- Fat Kids Sports Bar LLC $28,780
- Fike & McCauley Bobette LLC $19,035
- Friendly Tavern Inc. $784
- Fun Central Inc. $15,720
- GANT Media LLC $4,175
- Georgia’s Main Street Salon $2,960
- H & H Resources LLC $35,000
- H.V. Camberg Services Inc. $8,249
- Hubler Auto Service Center $765
- Ingram Cabinetry LLC, $11,725
- Jerden Industries Inc. $14,863
- Jewell Electric, Inc. $15,758
- Joe’s Tux Shop $35,000
- John A Rogers –Realtor $4,455
- Kai Buffet Grill $7,601
- Ken Braniff Motors, Inc. $25,246
- Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe $4,380
- Lightning Electric, LLC $25,000
- Lisean Corporation DBA The Pine Inn $25,000
- Little Peoples Childcare LLC $20,000
- Luigis Villa LLC $2,902
- Marnie Brubaker DBA Marnies Styling Salon $10,673
- McDonald Lawn & Landscape, LLC $50,000
- Michael Ferrance Chiropractic $1,481
- Randy Sterling Trucking, Inc. $50,000
- Ron Rowles Energy $20,000
- Saint Charles Cafe, Inc. $35,287
- Sedgwick Business Solutions $10,931
- Skate Station LLC $20,000
- SR Concrete Resurfacing Inc $8,583
- Swales Styleline Upholstery $13,001
- The Erickson Corp $35,000
- The Quarry Gymnastics Center, Inc. $15,000
- Tony’s Used Cars $22,690
- World Of Travel Inc. $11,515