DuBOIS — A Facebook Live event — a Centennial Mosaic Unveiling — will be held next week to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the DuBois Public Library.
The mosaic art piece to be unveiled at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 was created by Anju Jolly in memory of Dr. Shirish N. Shah by Dr. Manjula S. Shah and family and will be hung in the stairwell of the library, according to library Director Rebecca McTavish.
“She (Jolly) and I have been talking about it for years, and we thought it would be a beautiful piece to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the DuBois Public Library,” said McTavish.
Jolly, in addition to creating artwork for the library prior to this commemorative piece, has held various programs throughout the community and created mosaics for several businesses around Pennsylvania.
“She’s just very committed to the community and to libraries in general,” said McTavish.
Due to the pandemic, an in-person reception is not possible at this time, said McTavish, but she is hoping a larger event to celebrate the library’s 100th anniversary may be possible in 2021.
McTavish is encouraging the public to view the unveiling at facebook.com/duboispubliclibrary.
The DuBois Public Library was founded in 1920 by the City of DuBois to serve the Community of DuBois, according to the DuBois Historical Society.
From 1923 to 1975, the library was located next to the Deposit Bank on East Long Avenue. In 1963, a separate Children’s Library was established on the first floor of the nearby Pentz Building through the generosity of the Pentz Family. The present building was constructed in 1979 with funds raised by the community. The DuBois Public Library is supported by the City of DuBois residents, Sandy Township residents, and the state of Pennsylvania.
Some other facts about the library include:
- It emerged from a volunteer run library
- It was officially founded by the City of DuBois with a municipal contribution
- From 1923-1975, it was housed in the building next to the Deposit Bank on East Long Avenue.
- The current building officially opened in 1979.
- The first library director was Inez Crandell.
The library is currently open on a limited schedule with several precautionary changes in place, said McTavish.
Current hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Masks are required for all patrons over 2 years old.
All books and materials should be returned through the lower book drop. All materials and books are being quarantined for 72 hours before being processed for holds and returned to the shelves.
There are four computers available for patron use. Computer use is limited to 30 minutes per patron per day.
Sidewalk service pickups are available all summer long for materials and printing services.
McTavish said she expects the library to be returning to more normal hours after Labor Day.
“We are thrilled to still be here for 100 years,” said McTavish. “We’re pleased that the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have worked together to keep the library funded, and to be able to serve the community of DuBois for this long, and we look forward to serving it for the next 100 years.”