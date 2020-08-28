DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.