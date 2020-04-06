BROOKVILLE — A local mom took to Facebook last week to give her perspective as someone who can’t always go grocery shopping without bringing her children with her.
Sam Elder, mother of four, said it is not always possible for mothers to leave their children at home instead of taking them into the store with them. This has become a much discussed topic during the pandemic, as children are considered to be at higher risk of contracting the virus.
Elder said she decided to speak up after seeing Facebook comments about children being brought shopping. She has also been on the receiving end of such comments while out shopping herself in recent weeks, most of those negative.
“Some of us do not have a choice but to take our kids or babies to the store with us,” Elder said.
Her husband works long hours seven days a week, and isn’t always available to either watch the children or go shopping for the family. She also said she doesn’t expect the people who could watch her children to always be available.
Her husband works in Vandergrift, which is where most of his family lives, while his father and step-mother live in Alabama. Most of Elder’s family isn’t close by either, or aren’t overly involved with her children.
“The few that are involved are worried about the risks for themselves, which I understand and don’t blame them. I have one aunt in particular that helps a lot, but she can’t drop everything all of the time of course,” Elder said.
Another point she made is that most families can’t afford to buy groceries for a month at a time, meaning she must make a couple of trips every once in a while.
She said she is careful when she has to take her children with her, always reminding them not to touch anything except the stroller or cart. She is careful to wipe down the cart and sanitize their hands frequently until they can wash them.
“I was able to have a sitter a couple of times but it’s not easy getting a babysitter for four kids, and my twins are nine months old and busy. Not many people can take on that challenge, and the few people I’m confident would never do anything out of frustration to my kids, they can’t always drop their lives just to watch my kids so I can go to the store,” Elder said.
Elder is upset that she and others like her have been deemed “bad parents” for having their children in a grocery store. She understands why people are concerned, but says her children are safer with her than if she would have to leave them alone.
“The unknown is scary and keeping my kids safe is always my top priority, and unfortunately that means taking them to the store with me, where I can’t 100 percent know they won’t get sick,” Elder said. “Grocery shopping with four kids is never a walk in the park or ‘fun.’ I don’t know why anyone would think I would take my children grocery shopping with me with COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, unless I absolutely had to.”