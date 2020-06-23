CRESSON — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mount Aloysius College held their 2020 degree conferral ceremony virtually on May 24. During the event, graduates watched speeches from classmate Maggee Carrara, board member Matt Stuckey, and other members of the College community.
Dr. Nicole Custer and Dr. David Haschak recognized 191 graduates who completed the degree requirements for their respective majors. The virtual broadcast ended with a message from Brad Mikitko representing the Mount Aloysius College Alumni Association.
Area Mount Aloysius College graduates at the end of the spring 2020 semester include:
Curwensville: Noah Strickland
Houtzdale: Hannah Jo Kitko, Paige A. Richner
Irvona: Steven Christopher Niebauer
Westover: Logan Michael Sral.