CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College announced plans to resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester. Classes will start one week earlier on Aug. 24, with in-person classes ending just before Thanksgiving, and final exams taken remotely.
“In-person classes and an on-campus learning community are at the core of our mission,” wrote John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College in an announcement on Wednesday. “With that said, things will look different this fall as we seek a healthy environment.”
The message also announced the creation of a comprehensive reopening plan, the work of two Campus Reopening Task Forces, which will be completed by June 26. The plan will include a strategy on how the College will coordinate with local public health officials, resume in-person instruction, monitor health conditions of the on-campus community, mitigate and contain the spread of the virus on campus, and communicate accurate and timely information to students, faculty, and staff.
“The College’s leadership team is diligently working out details for the fall semester,” continued President McKeegan.
“By ending in-person classes before Thanksgiving break, we seek to minimize a possible COVID-19 resurgence due to extended travel to and from campus.”
The announcement stressed the College’s focus on guidelines and protocols from the state and national government.
“We will follow health agency guidelines as well as recommendations by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. We are already taking measures to ensure our campus is as reasonably safe as it can be. While we cannot completely eliminate all risk, we are striving to mitigate it.”
For more information or to read the whole message, visit mtaloy.edu/coronavirus.