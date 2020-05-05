REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) English II and Foundations for Life Instructor Melissa Mulhollan said she hopes the pandemic helps people recognize the value of face-to-face interaction.
Foundations for Life is a newly-introduced course that focuses on success and professionalism, career research and self care, Mulhollan said, adding that she has established a Facebook page for students in both classes.
The page offers positive messages and videos, as well as videos pertaining to the English lessons.
“It was created to help students through this unprecedented and often difficult time,” Mulhollan said. “It’s simply an extension of what we have learned, and a way to reach out to kids using another virtual source.”
Jeff Tech administration members worked with staff and students to make enrichment and delivery as user-friendly as possible, Mulhollan adds.
“Despite missing being at the school in front of my students and the normalcy of the routine and schedule, I think we are doing a really good job with our new normal,” she said.
Mulhollan said she believes the classroom and face-to-face setting is the best way to connect with students.
“Before this stay-at-home order took effect, I think many people had mistaken the idea of using social media as a replacement for interaction,” she said.
Mulhollan says she believes since this is now people’s only form of interaction in many instances, they are learning the value of face-to-face communication.
“It is my hope that there is a new appreciation for real interaction over digital, once this situation ends,” she said.
She also thinks parents and students see how hard instructors are working to bring as much of the classroom as they can to the internet.
“We, as educators, are seeing parents and students working hard to stay on task and continue learning,” she said.
Distance learning with topics like English is easier than it is for Career and Technical Education (CTE) instruction, Mulhollan said.
“I know our CTE instructors are doing their best to get information out to students in the best way possible,” she adds.