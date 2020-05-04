CLEARFIELD — National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with this year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 37th NTTW (May 3-9) arrives at an opportune moment to unite the industry, celebrate its indomitable spirit and elevate the role it will play in America’s economic recovery.
“Through every hardship, I find myself in awe of the travel industry’s ability to join together, adapt, and emerge stronger than before,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This is our toughest challenge yet, but what I’ve seen is that the spirit of travel has not been shattered.”
Since in-person rallies and events that have been hallmarks of NTTW in years past are not an option this year, Visit Clearfield County is engaging by announcing its new Annual Partner Award Winners Program. “We really wanted to do something special for our partners this year,” Visit Clearfield County’s Executive Director Josiah Jones said. “We used to offer a partner awards banquet and offer annual awards in the past. This is something that we have gotten away from and we felt like this was the year to bring something back. We have created 13 award categories, highlighting some great attractions and businesses throughout Clearfield County.”
2019 New Business of the Year – The Eureka
2019 Restaurant of the Year – DuBois Diner
2019 Downtown of the Year – Coalport Streetscapes
2019 Attraction of the Year – The Doolittle Station
2019 Sports Bar of the Year – Legends Sports Bar & Grill
2019 Bed & Breakfast of the Year – The Victorian Loft B&B
2019 Campground of the Year – Lumber City RV
2019 DuBois Hotel of the Year – Comfort Suites
2019 Clearfield Hotel of the Year – Best Western Plus
2019 Winery of the Year – Bee Kind Winery
2019 Event of the Year – USCAA Small College World Series
2019 Historical Society of the Year – Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society, Inc. 2019 Out of County Partner of the Year – Punxsutawney Weather Center
Visit Clearfield County had plans to deliver the physical partner awards, like the one pictured above, in person at each location during National Travel and Tourism Week but were unable to do so due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Visit Clearfield County will be distributing the physical awards on a later date.
Jones said, “There’s no doubt this has been an incredibly challenging time for Clearfield County, but we see National Travel and Tourism Week as an opportunity to remind our visitors and our residents of the incredible spirit, resiliency and businesses of the travel industry and our workforce. It’s only a matter of time before we all get moving again and Visit Clearfield County will be more ready than ever to welcome travelers with open arms.”
For more information about Visit Clearfield County, please visit us at 208 plaza drive in Clearfield or visit our website at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram so that you can stay up to date on new events and happenings in the area.