CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging sends a “heartfelt thank you” to all of their volunteers as they celebrate “National Volunteer Week” from April 19 to April 25.
National Volunteer Week, started by George W Bush Sr., was to honor volunteers each year who unselfishly volunteer their time, resources and talents to organizations and agencies to enhance their programs.
During the past year, CCAAA volunteers gave more than 9,585 hours helping in jobs such as APPRISE, Ombudsman, Farmers Market, Tax Aide, bulk mail, clerical and fundraising, just to name a few. During the coronavirus pandemic these volunteers are still finding ways to help by making phone calls from home, making and donating face-masks to the CCAAA to be distributed among the many seniors who are at risk, helping with Meals on Wheels and are always willing to help when called.
The administration, board and staff at the CCAAA wish all volunteers a Happy National Volunteer Week. They are greatly appreciated, the CCAAA said.
The CCAAA is always in need of volunteers. Please call the CCAAA at 814-765-2696 to find out how to become a volunteer.
