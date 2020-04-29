NEW BETHLEHEM – In the weeks since the COVID-19 quarantine, individuals have come together to foster support, entertainment and mutual aid for their communities.
Building on that momentum, one New Bethlehem area boy is urging area residents to come together and show their support and gratitude for essential workers on the frontline of the pandemic.
Eleven-year-old Abe DeSantis recently came up with the idea of using Christmas lights as a way to say thank you to essential personnel including medical, mental health, maintenance, sanitation and delivery workers, as well as those in food service, mail carriers, bus drivers, farmers, bankers, mechanics, teachers and newscasters.
“These are all people who are working hard and have to be out and about even with the virus lurking,” said Abe’s mother, Betty DeSantis. “Without them, we know our country would be in a lot of trouble.”
According to DeSantis, the idea stemmed from a conversation between she and her son about the pandemic and how it was affecting different groups of people.
“I explained that some people get to stay home during this time, but others have to work,” she said, noting that she suggested hanging signs to thank those essential individuals who put themselves on the line every day to protect and serve others during the uncertain times of COVID-19.
Pointing out that some people work at night and wouldn’t be able to see them, Abe then came up with the idea of illuminating signs and homes with Christmas lights so they could be seen any time day or night.
DeSantis said her son is not advocating a full-blown holiday display, just enough lights to be seen.
“He just wants everyone to be able to see the lights and know that they are supported,” she explained, adding that the lights seemed like an easy way to show appreciation while still adhering to social distancing guidelines. “Most people have them and don’t need to leave home to put them out.”
DeSantis announced their plans in a Facebook post earlier this month, and was met with support from the local area and as far away as Grove City.
“I’m hoping others will join us because it shows that we are united in our support not only for the people who are working, but also supporting the young people who have ideas about how to make a difference no matter how small it may be,” she said.
When asked how long he would like to see the lights stay on, Abe said he’d like to see everything illuminated until the country returns to a more normal state.
“I want them to stay up until we can all go back to doing the things we used to do, and the workers are no longer in danger,” Abe said.
“These people are keeping our lives happy and safe,” he continued. “We all need to show the workers we care. It’s just being kind.”