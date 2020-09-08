DuBOIS — In early August, the DuBois Area School District received a phone call from a representative of the United Methodist Churches of Hickory, Sabula and Bethel asking if there was anything needed for the start of the school year.
“As I shifted my thinking away from COVID preparations and back to the basics, I replied, we always need clean socks and underwear for the students,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “Our school community is incredibly generous with providing gently used clothing for the clothing closets in each of our schools.”
But, sometimes, Benton said accidents happen and the district needs new items to meet the needs of their students.
“As we begin to transition from summer to fall and from fall to winter, we want to help our students stay healthy and well,” said Benton. “If students are in need of underwear or socks, they are welcome to visit their school nurse.”
When Benton presented the “generous donation” of more than $800 in new socks and underwear, the nurses were most appreciative and said, “This is better than Christmas!’”
Benton noted that the district nurses love the students and take great pride in the care that they provide to them.
“Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that can turn an unfortunate experience into an opportunity to build a positive relationship of trust,” said Benton. “We want our students to know that we are committed to meeting their needs regardless of what they are and our school community stands with us to make it happen. Thank you to the United Methodist Churches of Hickory, Sabula and Bethel for your heartfelt and generous donation. You make a difference.”